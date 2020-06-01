Warwickshire Police shocked by speeding incidents on county roads

A crackdown on speeding drivers by Warwickshire Police last week saw almost 100 motorists caught going too fast.

As part of a national speeding campaign last week, Warwickshire Police reported 93 drivers to the courts, arrested three people and seized six vehicles in just the first four days of the campaign.

One vehicle was stopped after doing more than 130mph on the M40 and another doing 126mph on the A46.

Two cars were seized from the county’s motorways for having no insurance after they were both caught travelling in excess of 100mph.

Another car was stopped undertaking other vehicles at 104mph on the M40.

Three more speeding motorists had their vehicles seized for not having driving licences.

Another vehicle was caught doing 49mph in a 30mph zone.

The campaign has been run in response to the relaxing of lockdown measures and was timed to coincide with the easing of travel restrictions with the aim of keeping people safe as people returned to the roads.

Chief inspector Ross Campbell from the roads policing team said: “We expected to see an increase in road use as travel restrictions eased and with that an increase in road traffic offences, but we have been genuinely shocked by some of speeds we have seen people travelling at over the last few days.

“Speeding kills, it is that simple, and the subsequent impact that has on people’s lives is devastating. Drivers need to slow down, think about what they are doing and consider the consequences for themselves and others.”