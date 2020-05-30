PARKLIFE! Compton Verney reopens its amazing parkland

Compton Verney is to reopen its 120 acres of Grade II-listed Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown parkland from Tuesday, 2nd June.

The park is only open for Members, local pass holders and the one-off grounds pass holders, at this stage

Only groups of six or less are welcome, and all visitors must maintain social distancing at all times in the grounds

Some areas of the park will be closed in accordance with the Government and Public Health England guidelines – this includes the play area, sand pits, and bird hide.

Julie Finch, CEO-Director of Compton Verney said: “We are delighted that the Government has said it is safe to reopen our grounds at Compton Verney as it’s an established fact that spending time outside in green open spaces surrounded by nature has an immensely positive effect on our health. We have 120 acres at Compton Verney, with our wildflower meadows just coming into beautiful bloom, so plenty of space to maintain social distancing. We look forward to bringing the joy of nature back into people’s lives, which for so many right now will be a much needed tonic.”

She continued: “We will of course have measures in place to ensure that all safety guidelines are followed because our number one priority is to support the Government’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus – we’d ask people to check these out on our website before embarking on a visit. We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation carefully and follow the latest Government advice and guidelines – if there are any changes to the current recommendations, we will take relevant actions immediately.”