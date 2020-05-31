Don’t crowd the trains for new wave of reunions

RAIL bosses are urging family and friends arranging post-lockdown reunions to avoid the train to keep space free for people making the most essential journeys.

With outdoor gatherings of up to six people permitted in England from tomorrow, Monday, transport officials are anticipating an increase in short and medium-distance journeys.

But with trains still operating at significantly reduced capacity due to social distancing, West Midlands Railway – which runs the direct Stratford to Birmingham services – is urging customers to walk, cycle or drive if they are heading to a reunion.

Head of customer experience Jonny Wiseman said: “We know many of our customers will be looking forward to catching up with family and friends they have not seen in a long time when the rules change.

“With social distancing advice still in place, we are urging customers to avoid the train for all but the most essential journeys where no other means of travel is available.

“If you choose to take the train for a non-essential journey you risk taking the space of a front-line worker who needs it more.”

The operator is also urging passengers who do need to use the train to wear a face covering while on board, avoid peak times and buy tickets online.