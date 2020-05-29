Accidental gas leak in Meon Vale now fixed

A gas leak which triggered a warning for residents in Meon Vale to remain indoors has now been fixed.

Residents in the area had reportedly been told to stay inside after workmen from Persimmon Homes triggered a gas leak by accidentally damaging a pipe.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes South Midlands said: “Unfortunately, in excavating to connect a gas service, a machine made contact with a low pressure gas main.

“The machine caught the top of the main which caused a small gas escape.

“As is normal practice we immediately contacted Cadent, who are currently on site to make safe.

“We apologise to local residents for any inconvenience.”

Cadent have confirmed that a temporary repair had now been completed.

A spokesperson for the company said: “A spokesman for gas emergency service Cadent said: “We were called out to Meon Vale earlier today after a gas pipe was damaged by a third party, affecting supply to one property. We have completed a temporary repair and hope to have gas supply restored to that property later today.”

Dominic Skinner, who lives close to where the leak occurred, said: “We’re staying inside at the moment and you can still smell gas in the air when you go outside. It’s terrible really, we’ve got gas escaping and there are homes here without proper fire barriers.”