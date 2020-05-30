Town Council seeks answers over funding

Stratford Town Council is asking the government to clarify the rules surrounding the allocation of a £1.34million funding pot to Stratford District Council, following a misunderstanding over whether it should be shared with lower tier authorities.

A letter to town clerks from The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and local Government, Robert Jenrick, appeared to encourage town and parish councils to approach their higher tier authorities to potentially claim a share of the money.

However Cllr Tony Jefferson subsequently wrote to town and parish council in the district explaining that the district council was unable to share the cash because in a subsequent video call Mr Jenrick he had clarified that Stratford District Council should only consider sharing it with town and parish councils in ‘financial distress’.

Stratford Town Council, along with other lower tier authorities, have asked for answers from Mr Jenrick and Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi about why this condition was not mentioned in the original letter.

The matter has caused friction between the district council and a number of town and parish councils.

During this weeks meeting of Stratford Town Council, members accepted the district council’s argument that it is not in a position to share the cash, but that consultation with the town and parish councils should have taken place.

Cllr David Curtis said: “I think the lack of dialogue and consultation between the district council and the parish and town councils was unfortunate and regrettable, but sadly I’m not that surprised.”