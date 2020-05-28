Extra police cash is making a difference in Warwickshire says crime commissioner

Warwickshire Police have boosted visible policing across a range of key areas after receiving more council tax cash.

The force increased its precept this year, a move which Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner says has paid for new and expanded police teams to focus on tackling crimes of most concern to the public.

Two new vehicle crime teams, one of which is based at Greys Mallory near Warwick, have been launched this month, while Warwickshire’s Rural Crime Team will double in size.

Five additional Safer Neighbourhood Team police officers have also been recruited across the county.

Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Martin Jelley, said: “I am extremely pleased to announce these additional initiatives that will help make our communities safer.

“Rural crime and vehicle crime are two very important issues which can cause huge distress and financial hardship to victims, and we are determined to address this.

“Similarly, our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are vital in our communities to work with residents and businesses to resolve local concerns, and we believe the addition of these officers will have a substantial impact in supporting the existing teams.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support to enable this increase to take place, and am confident our communities will really see the benefits from these additions.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe added: “When asking the public for increased contributions for policing through their Council Tax over the past two years, I promised to make sure that Warwickshire Police had the resources it needed to give extra focus to the issues that matter most to communities. I thank residents for their support in giving that extra funding and want to make sure they know how it is being used effectively.

“Vehicle crime, rural crime and neighbourhood policing in our town centres are among the topics I get most feedback from the public on, so I am pleased to see these will all now be getting enhanced focus. I am sure this is something communities across the county will also welcome.

“Overall, it has been a record-breaking year for recruitment, meaning Warwickshire Police is now in a strong position, with over 1,000 officers for the first time in a decade or more. Alongside these newly expanded teams, there are also many more officers now in patrol policing helping to respond to the public’s calls to 999 and 101 and this is beginning to make a real difference and delivering on my ambition to create a safer, more secure Warwickshire.”