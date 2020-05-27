New police team makes drugs arrests in Stratford

A newly formed police unit tackling vehicle crime has seen 13 arrests made in Stratford and Leamington since 18th May.

The team’s primary focus is to tackle vehicle crime, but this also includes criminals who may be using transport links to commit crimes, such as drug dealing.

Among the recent arrests was a 17-year-old boy from West Bromwich, seen to be acting suspiciously on Alcester Road on 24th May. He was found to be in possession of what was believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, as well as cash and a phone.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A man in his 30s was also arrested at 2.30pm on Tuesday on the canal tow path at Stratford. A quantity of suspected class A drugs, cash, a phone and a push bike were seized from the man and he was arrested for possession with intent to supply and theft. He has been released under investigation.

Sgt Dave McManus, who is heading up the team, based at Greys Mallory near Warwick, said: “Thanks to additional funding by the precept increase, the team has now formed with a focus on reducing vehicle crime and associated offences within the county.

“We know the despair and distress that vehicle crime can have on victims. Whether its tools taken from a commercial van or a family’s car stolen from the driveway, these offences can have far-reaching financial and personal implications.

“Unfortunately, drug dealing can sometimes have links to vehicle crime – it may be criminals stealing vehicles to use as transport or even to sell for parts to generate cash. However, these aren’t the only negative implications of illegal drugs in our communities, which is why we need to keep pursuing those responsible.

“As a force, we are determined to keep our county safe and to tackle these offences, and we hope the new team will be another positive step towards this commitment.”