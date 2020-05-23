Motorcyclists urged not to meet up on Waterside

THE Stratford Bikers group will work to prevent out of town motorcyclists gathering in large groups on Bancroft Gardens over the Bank Holiday break, after concerns were raised last weekend.

Former Stratford Mayor Cyril Bennis, who has previously expressed objections to bikers meeting on Waterside, said more than 100 bikers had gathered last Sunday, with many failing to follow social distancing measures.

Mr Bennis said: “What I saw there on the Bancroft was absolute stupidity. Our residents have worked so hard to keep everyone safe over recent weeks, but to see that many bikes together, people not following social distancing, it showed no regard for the people of our community.

“Sadly it shows that some members of the biker fraternity are out of control, it’s sad for the responsible bikers who are thinking about other people at this time, because it reflects badly on everyone.”

The Strafford Bikers group, whose members were not part of the gathering on Waterside, confirmed that as soon as they were made aware of the situation on the Bancroft Gardens they politely dispersed those in attendance.

The Stratford Bikers Group is currently in negotiations with Stratford District Council to gain formal permission for a regular Wednesday night bikers meeting, but this process has likely been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pat McCullagh, of the Stratford Bikers, said: “We certainly don’t want groups of bikers to congregate on Waterside at the moment so when we were informed what was happening we went down and asked them to move on or park in the bike park, which they did.

“I think it was probably one or two that pulled up and before you know it lots of people think it’s alright to park there. These were bikers from out of town and as far as we observed they were following social distancing. We will be working in shifts across all three days of the forthcoming bank holiday weekend to remind bikers that there is no parking on Waterside, to ensure there are no more gatherings like the one on Sunday.”