Iconic hotel caught up in travel firm collapse

THE much-loved Charlecote Pheasant hotel is part of the travel business that hit the headlines yesterday, Friday, after it went into administration with widespread job losses and closures.

The familiar coach travel brands such as Shearings and National Holidays were first to be mentioned but the parent company, Specialist Leisure Group and a number of subsidaries, have all gone into administration.

And a notice from the administrators – blaming the collapse on the Covid-19 crisis – highlights that one of the brands was Coast & Country Hotels, which included the Charlecote Pheasant in its portfolio.

The hotel’s website now takes you straight to the administrator’s statement and the clear message: “All hotels trading as Bay Hotels, Coast & Country Hotels and Country Living Hotels will not reopen.”

There were 11 hotels in the Coast & Country collection, including other high profile names such as The Windermere Hotel, The Pitlochry Hydro Hotel, The Imperial Tenby and The Derwentwater Hotel, Keswick.

The administration is being handled by Ernst & Young and in further information on its website, it confirmed: “The Specialist Leisure Group, which operated several businesses that sold holidays and other travel arrangements, has ceased to trade with immediate effect.

“All tours, cruises, holidays and hotel breaks booked with the Specialist Leisure Group have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

The Charlecote Pheasant has been a popular place to stay for people visiting Stratford, Warwick and the surrounding area but has also been a popular choice among locals for Sunday lunch, weddings and other family occasions.

There will now be a wait to see what happens to the premises in the future.

The news came on the day Shakespeare’s England chief executive Helen Peters urged the government to take radical action to support the tourist business.