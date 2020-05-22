Aldi plans encounter opposition in Kings Coughton

Opposition is already stirring against Aldi’s plans to build a new supermarket in Kings Coughton, as some residents prepare to launch a leaflet campaign.

Aldi’s proposal is to redevelop the Broad Lane Leisure site on Birmingham Road into a ‘modestly sized’ food store with free parking for up to 101 customers, including two electric vehicle charge points.

The company says the store would create 40-50 new jobs and would complement rather that compete with local traders whilst cutting down travel towns for residents who currently shop at the company’s stores in Studley and Stratford.

Aldi have launched a virtual exhibition of the plans at https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/alcester/virtual-exhibition/ in preparation of a planning application being submitted to Stratford District Council next month.

However not everyone is in favour of the plans and one group of residents have already nailed their colours to the mast in opposition to the proposal.

Carina Taylor, who lives close to the proposed store, and a group of fellow neighbours, have outlined a number of reasons why they think Kings Coughton is the wrong place for the supermarket.

They range from serious concerns about highways safety, to the negative impact the store could have on Alcester’s high street shops.

Carina said: “I got a letter through the post which outlined the plans for this store yesterday and it was a massive shock, we had no idea this was coming.

“I really do question the timing of all this too, putting this idea forward when everyone is in lockdown, we can’t get out to gain signatures on a petition, it gives them a real advantage. I think it’s very sneaky, almost like they are trying to push this through under the carpet.

“We’ve put together a leaflet with our objections which we’ll be delivering and when we drop them off we’ll be asking people if they could email any thoughts or objections to me. We’ll be following social distancing guidelines of course.”

For more on this story read next week’s Herald.