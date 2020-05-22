Aldi unveils plans for Kings Coughton store

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has unveiled plans for a new store in Kings Coughton with a planning application expected to be submitted to Stratford District Council next month.

Aldi’s proposal is to redevelop the Broad Lane Leisure site on Birmingham Road into a ‘modestly sized’ food store with free parking for up to 101 customers, including two electric vehicle charge points.

A new entrance for cars and bicycles would be created off Birmingham Road, with the store expected to open between 8am-10pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday, in line with most of Aldi’s other supermarkets.

The company says the store would create 40-50 new jobs and trees and shrubs would be planted to enhance the area.

Aldi say the supermarket would complement rather that compete with local traders and it will cut down travel towns for residents who currently shop at the company’s stores in Studley and Stratford.

In preparation for the submission of a planning application, the company is encouraging residents to visit https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/alcester/virtual-exhibition/ for a virtual exhibition of the plans and to leave their feedback on the proposal.