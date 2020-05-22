Carluccio’s Stratford is rescued from closure

Stratford’s popular Italian restaurant Carluccio’s has been rescued from the brink of closure it was announced this week.

Carluccio’s Limited had 70 restaurants around the UK. After going into administration on 30th March, 40 of the branches have been closed, with the loss of 1,000 jobs. However 30 branches, including Stratford and Leamington, have been bought by Boparan Restaurant Group and will open once lockdown is lifted. A total of 800 employees are being retained.

BRG looks after a number of well-known brands including Cinnamon, Fishworks, Slim Chickens, Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner.

Phil Reynolds, Joint Administrator and Partner at FRP, said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has put incredible pressure on businesses across the leisure sector, so it has been important to work as quickly and as decisively as possible in an extremely challenging business environment to secure a sale, which ensures the future of the Carluccio’s brand in the UK casual dining scene, retains a significant network of sites across the country and, critically, transfers a considerable number of jobs. We wish the team all the best as part of the Boparan Restaurant Group.”

Satnam Leihal, Managing Director of BRG commented: “We welcome Carluccio’s colleagues to BRG. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our restaurant group with quality brands. Whilst it is an extremely challenging time for the sector, we believe quality hospitality businesses will recover in the long term as people return to eating out.”

Antonio Carluccio, left, opened the first branch of Carluccio’s in 1999. It was sold to an investment company a decade or so later. Antonio died in 2017 aged 80. He inspired many young chefs over the years, including most famously Jamie Oliver.