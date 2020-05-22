Knight in shining armour needs your help

A FAMILIAR face on the Stratford tourism scene has broken his silence after thieves added to his family’s agony at a time when they were already facing a collapse in their income.

For five years Zdenek Goc and wife Eva have been in the forefront of the living statues phenomenon in Stratford.

As the Statue Knight, he is best known for striking a pose in Henley Street, just outside the library. Home has been a caravan, where the pair spent hours handmaking costumes.

Once coronavirus arrived and visitors vanished, his income disappeared. The caravan went into store and they stayed with relatives until better times returned.

But now thieves have stolen the caravan leaving the couple in debt, prompting their family to set up a fundraiser for them.

Daughter Eva Horakova said on their JustGiving page: “His insurance company have so far refused to honour his policy as the tracking system on his caravan had been deactivated. He is therefore left without a home but with an outstanding debt of £14,000.

“Statue Knight is a wonderfully kind and enigmatic man. He doesn’t have much in this world but finds enormous pleasure in entertaining locals and travellers alike.”

Mr Goc told the Herald: “Most of our career as living statues is closely linked to Stratford, even our very first busking experience was in Stratford.

“For the last five years, we have spent most of the year in a caravan in our favourite town. However, the coronavirus crisis and the associated loss of income forced us to take refuge in the garden house of our relatives and put our beloved caravan in the custody of friends.

“Our whole life so far has collapsed in a few days. However, we still do not lose hope and believe that everything will turn out well and we will again be able to entertain the people of Stratford as before.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/statueknight.