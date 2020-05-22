Mega collaboration for homeless released today

Street Arts has recorded a version of the John Lennon song Isolation, to be released today (Friday) to raise money to support homeless, socially isolated and vulnerable people.

Before the lockdown, Street Arts hosted weekly music workshops hosted by musicians Jack Blackman, Wes Finch and Nigel Clark, of Dodgy fame.

Jack, from Alcester, told the Herald: “As we couldn’t host our regular sessions in Stratford we decided to do a collaboration on Isolation. Once it got rolling it really took off, with everyone getting involved. It now features about 30 musicians, friends and Street Arts participants.”

Each participant filmed themselves performing the song and, in a nod to 1970s protest movements, held aloft a banner saying “Isolation”.

Jack and his brother Euan, also a musician, then edited it down to a song-length version.

“It was tricky to get everyone in fairly and we had to be quite ruthless,” said Jack.

The end result is thoughtful and joyous, showing the community spirit that Jack hopes will be the legacy of the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “As a species we’re good at adapting to these challenges, but when lockdown does ease it’s important that we don’t forget about that and continue to look out for one another.

“In the song Lennon says, ‘Everybody’s got to have a home’. It’s a simple message really.”

Street Arts hopes the track will raise money to help it continue its work. A download costs 70p and donations can also be made via a Crowdfunder page.

To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page @streetartsstratford.