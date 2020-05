FRUSTRATED by months of not being able to give his nan a hug due to coronavirus restrictions Antony Cauvin from Stratford-upon-Avon decided to do something about it. The 29-year-old plasterer put his well-honed practical skills to good use by making a ‘cuddle curtain’.

Read Gill Sutherland’s full story on the ‘cuddle curtain’ in the week’s Stratford Herald.