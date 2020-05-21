Uplift grants to help Stratford’s small and micro businesses

Small and micro-businesses with high fixed property-related costs are set to be given a helping hand with the launch of a new £1.8million grant scheme by Stratford District Council.

The council has been asked by the Government to prioritise B&Bs which pay council tax instead of business rates while small businesses in shared offices or flexible works spaces which don’t have their own business rates assessment will also get help first.

Such businesses include those on industrial/science parks, regular market traders who don’t have their own business rates assessments and charity properties in receipt of charitable business rates relief, which would otherwise have been eligible for small business rates relief or rural rate relief.

Other businesses may also be in line for support, but these are types of uses that the Government considers should be a priority for the scheme.

Uplift grants are available to businesses with fewer than 50 employees and facing ongoing fixed building related costs.

Applicants must have been trading since before 11 March 2020, and be able to demonstrate that they’ve suffered a significant fall in income due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

More details about the scheme and how to apply for funding will be published in due course.