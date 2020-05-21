Health chiefs issue advice for Eid

MUSLIMS have been offered health advice as they approach the end of the fasting month Ramadan this weekend.

The Eid celebrations signal the breaking of the fast which began on 23rd April, and are expected to take place from Saturday evening, depending on the official sighting of the moon.

Health leaders in Warwickshire have offered their own “Happy Eid” message, coupled with a reminder to stay alert and safe during the celebrations.

Dr David Spraggett, chair of the NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Muslims have shown great resolve throughout Ramadan and the coronavirus pandemic, adapting to a different way of life by attending virtual gatherings and live-streaming religious services to their homes.

“Eid is traditionally a special time to celebrate with friends and family, but this year will be very different for the local Muslim community. It may be different but the important key message is to celebrate Eid safely by staying at home.”

With mosques remaining closed, the current advice for celebrating Eid in England calls for people to: