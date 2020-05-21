BLEAT AND GREET! Meet Cobweb, the new kid on the farm

A very special little lady is waiting to bleeeaat you as soon as lockdown is finished and Mary Arden’s Farm reopens.

She is Cobweb, an English goat who was born on the farm eight weeks ago.

The farm is host to around ten goats in total, along with 60 sheep, ten cattle, ten pigs, a donkey, a horse and lots of poultry. But there’s something very special about Cobweb. Not only is she super cute, but she is also a rare breed — one of only 100 in the UK. As you may have noticed she is a beautiful grey colour, and, typical for her breed, has a black ‘dorsal stripe’ running down her back.

Speaking about her special fondness for goats, farm manager Isabelle Butterworth says: “It’s a myth that they eat anything, they are actually quite intelligent and will always seek out something tasty. They love games, they remember things and they are funny to watch, more interesting than sheep! So yes they are very special and quite cheeky.”

Although Isabelle and her small team of four are enjoying hogging Cobweb’s company they can’t wait to introduce her to visitors.

“It’s a massive shame no-one’s really seen her,” says Isabelle. “By the time she was born most of the staff were already off, so even they haven’t met her. It’s sad because people should be enjoying her – she loves human company and being given treats. We are looking forward to her being enjoyed by everybody.”

Isabelle says that life on the farm is quite curious at the moment under lockdown.

She explains: “The challenge is that it’s lonely and quiet and the energy of the farm is strange because usually it’s really bustling and busy. There’s usually lots of visitors to speak to and explain about our rare breeds, and raise awareness and explain why we have them – I think we are really all missing that interaction.”

And it’s not just the humans that are feeling the weirdness, but the animals are too.

Isabelle explains: “We are looking forward to normality returning – not just for us but for the animals. They enjoyed the novelty of the first couple of weeks and thought ‘this is great’. But now they’re going ‘Oh, where are the people that go around and give us the extra treats?!’”