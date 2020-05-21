Waterside toilets reopen for bank holiday weekend

PUBLIC toilets in Stratford’s Waterside will reopen free of charge this weekend.

Last week the Recreation Ground toilets were open to visitors, with social distancing measures in place and frequent cleaning in operation. Other toilets in the district remain closed, along with other facilities at the Rec, including the paddling pool and outdoor gym equipment.

The district council’s car parks are open and charges will apply, though most non-essential shops and amenities are still closed.

Council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson said: “Moving out of lockdown is going to create many challenges and one thing is absolutely certain – we will not please everyone.

“The challenges for our people just keep on coming and I am always impressed with the way they respond.”