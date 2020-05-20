Residents warned about rogue traders in Stratford

Stratford residents are being warned ‘don’t buy at the door’ following reports of rogue traders operating in the town.

Warwickshire Trading Standards have been informed of rogue traders offering to re-surface driveways and demanding thousands of pounds for work that was so poor it would need to be taken up and done again.

Rogue traders have also been reported offering to clean guttering and requesting access to homes to complete jobs in Warwick, Rugby and Bedworth.

They may use a bogus address to make them appear local and may use local phone numbers or freephone numbers connected to untraceable mobile phones. Some even use glossy flyers and websites featuring stolen pictures of work carried out by genuine traders. They may claim to be working on a neighbour’s property and might offer significant ‘discounts’ for OAPs.

Residents should not buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers and never be rushed in to making a quick decision.

Trading Standards advise getting three quotes from reputable traders before having work done and to seek recommendations from friends, family or to consider using a Trading Standards approved and verified trader, by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approved traders

Residents should report suspicious doorstep visits or any type of scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. Citizens Advice can provide telephone support and advice. They will also alert Warwickshire Trading Standards Service who can provide additional advice

For Trading Standards consumer advice and information about the latest scams/rogue trader alerts visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice