No date set for Stratford Markets return

Stratford’s market operator says a date for their return in the town has yet to be set, as markets in Warwick, Kenilworth and Banbury prepare to resume.

Dermot McGillicuddy of LSD Promotions told the Herald this week that the company was still seeking clarification surrounding certain issues before it could consider re-opening the town’s markets.

Mr McGillicuddy said: “We are currently closed in Oxford, Worcester and Stratford, there are a few issues that still need to be unpicked so no date has yet been set to return.

“We are not planning to re-open in Stratford until it is safe to do so.”

This week it was confirmed that scaled down markets will return to Warwick this Saturday (23rd May) between 9am and 2pm and in Kenilworth on Thursday 28th May.

The events will be limited to ten stalls selling food products only, with a number of measures in place to protect the health and safety of the public.

These include a queuing system with a maximum of ten visitors allowed in the market area at one time. All food sold will be pre-packed with card payments only accepted.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business, Councillor Richard Hales, said: “The reopening of our popular weekly markets is an important and very carefully taken step as we move towards the recovery of our local economy.

“The decision to relaunch has only been taken after consultation with businesses and residents and much work behind the scenes to ensure that all the appropriate health and safety measures are in place.

“We very much hope that people will come along and support local traders, whilst respecting stall-holders and other visitors and taking care to maintain social distance.”

Trading from essential food vendors will also resume at Banbury Market on Saturday.