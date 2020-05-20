Extra cash available for services supporting abuse victims

ORGANISATIONS that provide domestic abuse or sexual violence support services during the Covid-19 emergency are being invited to bid for extraordinary funding by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe.

Applications must be made by 1st June.

A total of £192,000 has been allocated by the Ministry of Justice for schemes in Warwickshire as part of a package of additional funding for services supporting victims through the Covid-19 crisis.

The emergency funding is to cover the period from 24th March to 31st October 2020, to meet the additional costs registered charities or social enterprises have incurred or will incur while adapting their services during the pandemic, and to cope with increased demand resulting from it.

It is ring-fenced into three pots:

Domestic abuse services that are already commissioned by the PCC (£96,000); Domestic abuse services that are not currently commissioned by the PCC (£48,000) Sexual violence services that are already commissioned by PCC and also those that are not currently funded by the PCC (£48,000).

Mr Seccombe explained: “I already provide grant funding to a wide range of organisations alongside the support services I directly commission or co-commission but I know that this pandemic has thrown up extraordinary challenges to organisations working with victims.

“Some have lost sources of funding as a result and all have had to meet the unexpected expense of changing the way they deliver their services at short notice. That’s why this additional Ministry of Justice funding is very welcome.

“It is vitally important that services providing support to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Warwickshire can continue their work, as it is widely anticipated that this lockdown period will result in an eventual increase in the number of people that need their support.

“My office is in the process of contacting the organisations we already work with to make them aware of the funding opportunities but there may be others out there who could benefit that we simply don’t know about.

“Applications can come from organisations of any size, including small specialist organisations that support particular groups.

“I’d urge any organisation looking to make a bid to get in touch with my office without delay, as the deadline for applications is 1st June.”

For full details of the funding criteria and how to apply, contact Chris Lewis, by email at christopher.lewis@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone on 07971 602631.