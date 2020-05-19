Councils step into fund project helping those in crisis

An outreach service supporting people in crisis situations in Stratford has been handed a cash boost of £10,000 by Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

‘Reach out and Help’, run by Citizens Advice South Warwickshire, is aimed at those who would otherwise find it difficult to access help to tackle their problems.

75% of people helped by the service have a disability, or long term health condition and many have multiple complex needs often including a shortage of income, food or essential goods such as bedding, cookers, or heating

The service has adapted its model of delivery to reflect the current pandemic and although is currently not visiting people in their homes, the team is continuing to help people in crisis remotely.

The project has been running successfully for five years, assisting more than 30 people from Stratford District each month.

However, due to the pandemic, a bid for external funding to continue the project has been put on hold for at least six months. The funding from the County and District Councils will contribute towards the shortfall.

During the lockdown, the Reach Out and Help team has assisted more than double the number of people compared to last year needing help with employment issues, such as accessing Employment Support Allowance.

Councillor Jo Barker, Portfolio Holder for People from Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “The District Council has supported Citizens Advice South Warwickshire (CASW) for many years. This project and CASW are key to our local efforts to help residents recover from the wider impacts of the Coronavirus and are glad this funding support will secure the continuation of the valued Reach Out and Help work.”

Yvonne Hunter, chair of Citizens Advice South Warwickshire added: “As a local charity, we are incredibly grateful to both Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council who have kindly made a grant to continue our much needed crisis support project, at this very difficult time. Our advisers have responded to a 104% increase in employment issues and 80% increase in Universal Credit issues, during lockdown, compared to the same period last year. People are really struggling in this District and need our expert advice, advocacy and support.”