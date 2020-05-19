Vets highlight safety measures in place so pet care can go on

PET owners are being reminded that help is available during lockdown, after an increase in cases of advanced disease in animals where there may have been a delay in seeking care.

Avonvale Veterinary Centres has practices in Stratford and Wellesbourne – along with five others in the county – and stresses every possible precaution is taken to ensure the safety of owners and their pets when they visit.

Currently, veterinary practices are open for urgent and emergency cases only, following guidelines set out by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Avonvale also offers a video consultation service to give general advice and updates on treatment for pets already in its care.

Clinical director Simon Davies said: “We are seeing a number of cases of more advanced disease which have been left because owners have been nervous to come in and see us.

“Obviously, these cases become more challenging to treat if treatment is not prompt.

“We’d like to reassure people that we are practising strict social distancing and make it as safe as possible for clients visiting our surgeries.

“In human medicine, the NHS is urging us to seek help for suspected or chronic conditions and not wait until the coronavirus pandemic has passed. The same applies to our pets.

“Our message to everyone is we are very much open for business and are doing everything we can to provide the very best care possible within the guidelines.”