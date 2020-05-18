Police urge drivers to cut their speed

SPEEDING drivers are being urged to slow down by Warwickshire Police as more people return to the roads in the coming weeks.

Insp Kirsty Clough said: “This is particularly important at the moment as vehicles are now sharing the roads with more people who have turned to cycling, running or walking for their exercise during the current pandemic.

“As more people return to work, our roads will become busier not only with traffic but with some people also choosing to walk, run or cycle to work.

“Driving safely within speed limits helps to keep all road users safe and to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. We also want to support new road users, in particular pedal cyclists to keep them safe on the roads.”

During lockdown on quieter roads some drivers and motorcyclists have seen this as an opportunity to speed.

Between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2019, 92 people were killed and 669 seriously injured in the county in collisions where speed or loss of control was recorded as a contributory factor.

Police are worried that with more people returning to the roads these numbers may increase.

Common sense says that speeding makes it more difficult for the driver to maintain control of the vehicle. At faster speeds it becomes more challenging to manoeuvre around corners or avoid objects in the road.

The vehicle also requires more distance to stop at higher speeds and reaction time is also reduced when a driver is faced with a dangerous situation.

The same is true for motorcyclists. In 2017, 17.5 per cent of fatal motorcycle accidents nationally had exceeding the speed limit as a contributory factor, compared with 8.0 per cent for all vehicles.

Police say they will always choose to educate the minority of drivers who speed before turning to enforcement. But for those that continue to speed, the Roads Policing Team continues to cover Warwickshire’s roads to tackle drivers committing speeding offences.

And for drivers and motorcyclists who may not have driven for a while, police urge you to slow down to give yourself more time to react to what is happening on the road in front of you.

They are also reminding you to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy by carrying out some basic vehicle checks before driving. This is even more important if your car has not been driven for a few weeks during lockdown.

For more information click here https://www.gov.uk/government/news/check-your-vehicle-for-these-five-things-before-driving