‘Kindness’ urged during Mental Health Awareness Week

People in the Midlands are being reminded to protect their mental health and to be vigilant for signs of ill mental health in others ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The theme of this year’s campaign, which runs from today (Monday) to 24th May, is ‘Kindness’ which can have a hugely positive impact on someone’s mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

With many feeling worried, anxious or isolated during these challenging times, health leaders at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands are highlighting that there are lots of things that people can do to look after their mental wellbeing and help others to prevent these concerns from becoming more serious.

Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters website – www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters – includes NHS expert tips and advice on looking after mental wellbeing and supporting families and loved ones during this time.

The range of new resources, designed specifically to help manage our mental wellbeing during coronavirus, include a tailored COVID-19 Mind Plan, COVID-19 specific content for individuals and their loved ones, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues such as anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping. The website signposts people to activities such as mindful breathing exercises, techniques for reframing unhelpful thoughts and muscle relaxation.

Giles Tinsley, programme director for mental health at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “During the coronavirus outbreak, it is natural for all of us to feel worried or anxious, but Mental Health Awareness Week is an ideal opportunity to remind everyone that there are things we can all do to help ourselves and others. Staying in touch with those you care about will help to maintain good mental health during long periods of self-isolation.

“I would also urge people in the Midlands to take advantage of the NHS-endorsed guidance from Every Mind Matters on the simple things we can do to protect our mental health. Alongside the coronavirus mental health support, Every Mind Matters encourages people to complete a personal ‘Mind Plan’, a quick and free interactive tool offering tailored mental wellbeing advice. There are also a range of apps available that are free to download.”

