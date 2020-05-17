Praise for volunteer drivers helping the NHS

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust has expressed its thanks to the dedicated Warwickshire 4×4 Volunteers Group for their support throughout the year, which has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this uncertain time the Trust have says it has been overwhelmed with the support it has received from the local community and businesses, and a particular group who tirelessly support their local NHS during challenging times are the Warwickshire 4×4 Volunteers.

With over 120 enthusiastic volunteers, the group has offered crucial support to the Trust during winter periods by helping healthcare staff get to hospitals and clinics despite heavy snowfall and flooding. Previously, the community spirited drivers have helped transport nurses to patient’s homes to ensure local people received the treatment they needed.

This continued support has been more important than ever since the start of COVID-19. The group has assisted the Trust by collecting and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE), distribution of various items of medical equipment and transportation of staff and patients, where clinics have been relocated. This has resulted in the group completing 160 tasks for the Trust, which has been invaluable at a time when healthcare has had to adapt.

Glen Burley, Chief Executive at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “I would like to personally offer my sincere thanks to all of the 4×4 Volunteers Group. Their dedication to supporting the Trust, regardless of the circumstances, is phenomenal. We are extremely lucky with all of the amazing volunteers we have in Warwickshire, and this is a particular service that has continued to help us deliver care to the people who need it.”

Graeme Wright, Lead Volunteer Coordinator, said: “I am constantly overwhelmed by the generosity and dedication of the members towards our local NHS. On receipt of a request, we have within minutes, sometimes even seconds, numerous volunteers stepping up to carry out the job. Regardless of time of day or night or distance. They a truly remarkable group of people.”

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer please contact Graeme Wright, Lead Volunteer Coordinator, by emailing warwickshire4x4volunteers@gmail.com.