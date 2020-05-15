Four arrested following Stratford drugs raid

Four men were arrested following a police raid in Stratford yesterday on suspicion of drugs offences.

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime team working with the Tactical Support Team, executed a warrant in Brewery Street.

The men, aged, 22, 26, 27 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of the supply of controlled drugs.

Officers also seized a significant quantity of Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of £1,000. £4,000 in cash and drugs related paraphernalia was also found.

Two of the men have been released under investigation and two remain in custody at this time helping officers with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Richard Brown said: “I hope our activity yesterday sends a strong message to those concerned in the supply of drugs that despite the COVID pandemic we will continue to target offenders and bring them to justice. It should also reassure the people of Stratford that we recognise the damage drug dealing causes our communities, and that we take all reports seriously.”

Anyone with any information on drug dealing or suspicious activity in their area should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.