THE help offered by the Warwickshire 4×4 Volunteers Group has been praised by hospital bosses.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust says it has been overwhelmed by the support from the community and businesses, with that spirit being typified by the 4×4 group.

With more than 120 enthusiastic volunteers, it has offered support to the Trust during winter periods by helping healthcare staff get to hospitals and clinics despite heavy snowfall and flooding.

It has also helped get nurses to patients’ homes to ensure people received the treatment they needed.

And that role has stepped up a gear since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The group has assisted the Trust by collecting and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE), distribution of various items of medical equipment and transport of staff and patients, where clinics have been relocated.

This has resulted in the group completing 160 tasks for the Trust.

Chief executive Glen Burley said: “I would like to personally offer my sincere thanks to all of the 4×4 Volunteers Group. Their dedication to supporting the Trust, regardless of the circumstances, is phenomenal.

“We are extremely lucky with all of the amazing volunteers we have in Warwickshire, and this is a particular service that has continued to help us deliver care to the people who need it.”

Lead volunteer co-ordinator, Graeme Wright, said: “I am constantly overwhelmed by the generosity and dedication of the members towards our local NHS.

“On receipt of a request, we have within minutes, sometimes even seconds, numerous volunteers stepping up to carry out the job. Regardless of time of day or night or distance. They are a truly remarkable group of people.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact Graeme by emailing warwickshire4x4volunteers@gmail.com