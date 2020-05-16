Recreation Ground public toilets re-open

The public toilets at Stratford Recreation Ground have re-opened with social distancing measures in place, the district council has confirmed.

With government guidance on outdoor exercise eased this week, the council has moved to –re-open the facilities, though the Recreation Ground play area and outdoor gym equipment will remain off limits.

All other public toilets across the district will remain closed and those that do visit either the Rec or Bancroft Gardens are advised to practise social distancing with other people outside their households.

The District Council car parks are open and charges will apply.

The majority of non-essential retail and amenities in the town centre remain closed at this time.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “The return to whatever ‘normality’ post Covid-19 looks like will not be swift. We are taking things in small steps as we have no clarity on how people are going to react. There are, obviously, some very careful balances that need to be struck and we will be learning constantly and revising our approach as appropriate.”