Projects set to benefit from crime commissioner funding

A string of projects in Warwickshire have been awarded funding by the county’s police and crime commissioner, including many aimed at helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of £1,055,814 is being distributed through the Commissioner’s Grants Scheme to projects, with funding confirmed more than a month earlier than usual in order to ensure financial support is readily in place for organisations through the pandemic.

This money is in addition to £1.2million of funding invested by the commissioner each year in directly commissioned services, supporting victims of crime, including domestic abuse, sexual abuse and child exploitation, as well as substance misuse services for adults and children.

Several projects in Stratford are among those to gain grant funding including the Stratford Link Project, which will get £5,000 and a rural crime prevention project organised by Stratford District Council, which will get almost £52,000.

Stratford Football Club, which will also receive £2,5000 to fund a new coaching award.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “My office has worked extremely hard over the last few weeks to finalise these grants and ensure that charities and community organisations across Warwickshire have the resources they need from us to continue their vital work, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.

“I wanted to make sure that there would be no uncertainty for those organisations, particularly for those who have found that other funding streams have been affected by the current crisis. It is especially important that those organisations working with the most vulnerable in society can continue their work at this time as it is needed more than ever.

“The applications were made before the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, so we have spoken to all of the recipients to understand how their plans might have changed and whether further support may be needed. We have also brought forward the payment of these grants and donations to ensure that there will be no interruption to this vital work”

Wider projects aimed at tackling domestic abuse, boosting road safety and tackling cyber crime across the county will also get considerable funding.

Mr Seccombe added: “My overall message to the vulnerable and victims of crime is that support services are continuing to be funded and are operating well throughout the Covid-19 crisis, so please do continue to seek their help when you need it.”

A full list of all the grants-awarded projects for this year can be found at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/grants-awarded-2020-21/

Funding for a small number of further applications will be finalised in the coming weeks, including the core grants for the county’s Community Safety Partnerships.