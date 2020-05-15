Warwickshire’s country park car parks to re-open on Monday

Country parks across Warwickshire are set to re-open their car parks on Monday, with a number operating an online booking system.

The Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools, Hartshill and Pooley will all require drivers to use online booking in advance, while the rest will operate on the normal basis.

Normal charges will apply at all parks apart from at Kingsbury and Ryton, where off-peak charges will be applied in recognition of the reduced facilities and the anticipated shorter duration of stay at these sites.

At the parks where online pre-booking is required, visitors are being asked to prebook a parking ticket before going to a country park via an Eventbrite booking at warwickshire.gov.uk/countryparks. The booking will need to be displayed through the closed window of the vehicle to parks staff before being allowed to enter the site.

There will be two slots – 0900-1200 and 1300-1600 after which the car parks will be closed. People are requested not to turn up to the site ad-hoc without pre-booking or a car park permit. They will not be able to gain entry.

Parking permit holders will not be required to make a booking at the parks where that system is operating. There will also be separate tickets for customers with disabilities, which have to be accompanied by a blue badge.

Following Government guidance that people will be able to exercise more than the hour a day that was initially allocated when the lockdown was first announced, the council has worked to make sure that their country parks can be accessed while a safe social distance is maintained.

Reopening car parks will mean that more people can visit the country parks and from further afield. Until now, it was only possible for those living near to the parks who could walk or cycle there to visit.

Usual social distancing measures will apply with visitors being asked to only attend parks with members of their own households and to maintain a distance of 2m from others using the parks. Toilets and café facilities will not be open at this stage.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment and heritage and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Reopening the car parks will allow more people to get out and about to our country parks than just those living within walking distance so we’re delighted to take this step towards resuming a more normal service.

“We are very aware that people need to look after their physical and mental well-being and our beautiful country parks can really contribute to both. But we have to ensure that they are used safely.

“Some of our parks usually receive very high visitor figures which we have had to be mindful of. Limiting the numbers of people using the car parks is the only way that we can maintain safe social distancing at these busy sites. I urge people to be sure to make a booking to avoid disappointment when they arrive at the parks.

“We know it is not the full service that we are so proud to offer but it is a really positive step towards the county coming back to something approaching normality. We will continue to work towards resuming a fuller service when it is safe to do so.”

Further information on Warwickshire’s country parks is available at warwickshire.gov.uk/countryparks