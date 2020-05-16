Plans for Loxley community pub still on the cards despite virus disruption

Plans by villagers to buy the Fox at Loxley pub are still going ahead, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier this year a fundraising campaign organised by residents successfully reached its £250,000 target to buy the pub and re-open it to be run by the community.

Back in March the Fox at Loxley Action Group, which ran the fundraising campaign, agreed to put its plans to buy the pub on hold for three months, but is continuing to assess the situation on a day by day basis.

Paul Jennings, chair of the Fox at Loxley Action Group, said: “We’re keeping in touch with the agent and EI Group, just to keep everyone informed about what’s going on. I think Boris’ idea that pubs may re-open in July is not quite as simple as that and though some may be able to operate on a limited basis at that point, it probably is not going to be the case at the Fox.

“One positive is that looking back I think people are realising how much they miss their local pub during this pandemic, we’ve seen a great deal of community spirit over recent weeks and I think a well-run community pub like the Fox could really make a success of things.”