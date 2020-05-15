Stratford’s new mayor to be appointed during virtual meeting today

Stratford Town Council is gearing up for its first ever virtual mayor making this afternoon.

The mayor making, which takes place during the town council’s annual meeting, will see Cllr Tony Jackson take over as mayor from Cllr Kate Rolfe, while Cllr Kevin Taylor is expected to come in as the new deputy mayor.

The town council successfully held its first virtual meeting last month as lockdown measures prevented members from meeting in person.

Today’s annual meeting is being broadcast live on the Stratford Town Council Facebook page from 12noon.