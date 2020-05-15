College lecturer’s lesson in wartime cooking

As part of last weekend’s VE Day commemorative celebrations, a lecturer from Stratford-upon-Avon College hosted a war-time cookery show on Welcombe Radio.

Shelley McGonigle, Head of Hospitality and Catering at the College, discussed the types of dishes that British people would cook during the Second World War.

Shelley explained: “I talked listeners through how to prepare VE Day-themed meals from start to finish such as Lord Woolton pie, egg-less fruit cake and chocolate pudding.”

During the one-hour broadcast, she also gave tips on healthy eating during the lockdown, and how to avoid food waste.

Shelley, who has also done cookery demonstrations for the Food Festival and Home and Garden Show in Stratford, has been involved with Welcombe Radio for the last two years. “They first contacted me to take part in a show on bread making, and I have been a regular guest ever since, doing shows on healthy eating, baking and chocolate.”

The programme will be repeated throughout this week on Welcombe Radio and can be listened to at www.welcomberadio.co.uk.