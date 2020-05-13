Shipston Home Nursing on new ways of working under coronavirus

When you’re clapping for carers this week, you might want to clap just that bit louder for Shipston Home Nursing.

Despite the challenges the coronavirus pandemic brings, the charity continues to go above and beyond to care for those dealing with terminal illnesses and their loved ones.

Since it was founded in 1997, Shipston Home Nursing has provided free care to residents of Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and surrounding villages. It currently has a core team of five nursing auxiliary staff and eight nurses specialising in palliative care.

According to Gemma Roberts, head of nursing services, one of the toughest aspects of its work at the moment is the barrier that wearing personal protection equipment introduces between carer and patient.

She explained: “Before we see anyone we have got to put on gloves, apron, visor and a surgical mask – whether they have Covid or not – just to protect ourselves and them. We can’t be tactile, and that comfort and support is part of what we do. You might touch someone to assure them, and facial expression and body language is also important. It’s taken quite a bit of getting used to.”

Another difficult hurdle is the limits put on home visits.

“To reduce the risk to staff we’ve limited our face-to-face contact with patients. We pride ourselves on developing a relationship with the family and patient but a lot of that is now being done over the phone.”

It’s testament to the staff’s calm and capable approach that they are quickly adapting to these new ways of working.

Gemma said: “We’re making more contact phone calls now. It’s a very isolating time for everybody and we want to make sure the patients know that we are happy to come and see them whenever they need us. It’s working well and families have been really understanding.”

When the coronavirus epidemic began to take hold, the worry at SHN was that they would see more patients with Covid-19 and that local hospitals such as Warwick would see a huge influx of patients. Gemma is taking comfort that this has not been the case.

“The workload has pretty much stayed the same,” she said. “Although we’ve had to make adjustments, it’s almost business as usual.”

SHN has a “traffic light” system in place to measure how unwell someone is and how near to the end of life they are.

These are mostly cancer patients, but some have long-term conditions such as heart failure and lung disease. Even though some of SHN’s patients have coronavirus-like symptoms, Gemma says these could be related to underlying conditions, and in any case testing is not necessary.

“We are over-cautious – we just treat everyone as potentially infected because that’s the only way we can protect our patients and ourselves really.

“I think what people had envisaged would happen is that patients in hospital would get to a stage where the only option was palliative care – that they are not going to get any better so they would then go home where we would treat them. But we haven’t seen that happen here.”

Another positive aspect that has emerged from the current crisis that Gemma has observed is the way the community has come together to offer support – from businesses donating PPE supplies to people offering to do shopping for those in isolation.

Despite the increased pressure, morale is also strong in the nursing team. Gemma said: “There are challenges but we have lots of mechanisms in place. A lot of the time we are lone workers, which can be isolating.

“We are in communication regularly and have been using an online conferencing system so we can have group meetings and chat.

“Outside of work we send silly messages to each other just to keep everyone’s spirits up. And I keep assuring the team that we will be back to normal one day.”