Shakespeare Hospice: ‘Not the 21st year we had imagined’

As it enters its 21st year in 2020, Shakespeare Hospice should be celebrating. Instead, coronavirus has meant the charity has had to cancel all its vital fundraising events and change the way it works.

All this comes at a time when the community needs its services more than ever.

Karen Davies, head of income, said: “We’ve had to think quite creatively and quickly on how we can continue to offer support out in the community.

“The adult and children’s bereavement counselling moved to online video conferencing, and although we had to close the day hospice, the team are making contact by phone, checking in with those that should be with us. They’ve also set up a triage system so we are able to identify the most vulnerable and those that might need a home visit.”

It’s been an especially worrying time for recently bereaved children. Karen explained: “They may have just lost one of their parents and then they are hearing all this news about how many people are dying every day. Understandably their anxiety levels are increasing. It’s really important we can support the young people to manage that anxiety and talk through their feelings.”

Founded in 1999, Shakespeare Hospice provides:

A palliative Hospice at Home service to those who wish to die at home;

Bereavement counselling for adults and children; and

A day hospice where people with life-limiting illnesses and their families can visit and find support and an array of therapies and services.

It is currently looking after 160 people from all over south Warwickshire.

To run the hospice costs £2.4m a year – about £6,000 a day. Although it is drawing on its reserves, Karen is worried about the long-term financial implications.

She said: “With many fundraising events cancelled or postponed, such as our 21st anniversary ball at Ragley Hall, we’ve lost 80 per cent of our income.

“The attention is on the NHS, which is fantastic, but there is a danger of donor fatigue. We are a frontline service with clinical teams, we go out into the community and provide an invaluable service – we need funding too.”

The hospice clinical team, meanwhile, is coping well with the new work practices. Jo Poyner, head of clinical services, told the Herald: “Surprisingly, morale is really good – everyone has risen to the challenge. The feeling is, ‘this is what we trained for’. I’m so proud of the team.”

At the moment the team is visiting around ten Hospice at Home patients a day, and estimates that 20 to 40 per cent of them are showing coronavirus symptoms.

Jo said: “Generally as the patients are palliative, so receiving end-of-life care, it’s not in their best interests to be tested. Because they are symptomatic we make the assumption they have Covid-19 and treat them accordingly.”

She explained that patients with coronavirus have come from a hospital setting: “They have not been referred because of coronavirus but because they have a longer-term condition, and may have been in hospital for a spell and are coming out because they want to remain at home for their final days. We haven’t had anyone referred to us for end-of-life care purely because of coronavirus; it’s unfortunate but those patients are dying in hospital.”

The team have been concerned about personal protective equipment but after initial problems, the local NHS provider offered support, and the team has been touched by people making kit such as visors, scrubs and masks.

“Sometimes you feel quite vulnerable when you are out there on your own facing new circumstances which are outside your control. You see the visor that someone has made for you and it’s empowering and inspiring, which has helped massively.”

She added: “We need to harness the current community spirit and the way we have adapted to new ways of working. Everybody has been resilient and there are so many positives. I think it’s important we clasp that with both hands and take that forward to the future.”