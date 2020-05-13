Council shortlists projects which could receive developer cash

A list of major infrastructure projects potentially funded by money from developers, is to be considered by councillors.

The new Infrastructure Funding Statement (IFS) was approved by the leader of the council last week and outlines a series of projects which may be wholly or partly funded by CIL contributions, money paid to the council by local developers for every square metre of land they build on.

Overall 25 specific projects were submitted to the council for consideration, but that has now been narrowed down to 18, with the Cabinet set to get the final say on which of these will get the cash.

Among the projects in the running for money are a Severn Meadows Road cycle route, a flood alleviation scheme at the brook near Stratford Racecourse, a canal quarter railway bridge, junction improvements on Evesham Place and a link road from Western Road to Birmingham Road via Hamlet Way.

Support for Stratford Park and Ride, local bus services and various flood management and cycle improvement schemes across the district are also included on the list.

Among those which will not be considered are improvements to the Rother Street/Chestnut Walk/Grove Road junction, and the footbridge over the River Stour at Banbury Road in Shipston, both of which were considered to be of only local importance.

Various proposals from the Canal and River Trust were also rejected due to insufficient information being provided while other schemes were not picked up as funding is potentially available from other sources.

The council is required by law to put together an IFS and plans to further update the list at the end of 2020.