Police outline approach during coronavirus crisis

THE county’s Police and Crime Commissioner has questioned Warwickshire Police’s senior command team on the force’s current approach.

As part of the regular ‘holding to account’ meetings Philip Seccombe holds with Chief Constable Martin Jelley, updates were given on a range of subjects, including how enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations is being approached, the health and wellbeing of officers and staff, how support is being provided to victims and how road safety continues to be policed.

The topics were based on correspondence and comments to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), both before and after a call for feedback was made to the public last month.

Mr Seccombe said: “It’s an important part of my role that I hold the chief constable to account to ensure on the public’s behalf that policing is being delivered against the priorities that matter most to local people.

“This is especially important during the current Covid-19 public health emergency to ensure public confidence.

“During our question and answer session, Chief Constable Martin Jelley and Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds were able to provide reassurance that the force is coping well in the current circumstances.

“I was pleased to hear there remains strong public support for the approach they have been taking towards enforcement, only using it as a last resort when other efforts to engage with people have not proved effective.

“Crime is down across many categories, albeit with levels expected to stabilise and then return to more normal levels as restrictions begin to ease, while domestic abuse continues to be a priority for the force’s response.

“Significant advice and guidance has also been made available to officers and police staff to ensure that the investigation of crime can continue effectively and safely.

“There is good engagement with criminal justice partners such as the courts and Crown Prosecution Service, to help the continued administration of justice, despite the challenges the current circumstances bring.

“I am also pleased to hear of the continued commitment the force has to work with organisations across the county helping to support victims, many of which I provide funding to.

“I am grateful for the open way in which the chief constable and his senior team answered the questions put to them, particularly given the pressures the Covid-19 emergency brings.

“While this was a more in-depth look as a result of Covid-19, I continue to hold weekly meetings with the chief constable where I can discuss issues that the public share with me, so please do continue to get in touch.”

You can read the full range of questions and the answers received from the force on the OPCC website at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/key-information/police-performance/performance-accountability-meeting-covid-19-edition/