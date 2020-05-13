Trust chips in to support Shakespeare Hospice

HOSPICES across Coventry and Warwickshire have been given a helping hand from the WPH Charitable Trust in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

It has made £5,000 available to each of the five hospice services.

This decision arose a result of hospices across the UK facing serious financial struggles, with many fundraising events being cancelled and their income falling dramatically.

Donations have been awarded to The Shakespeare Hospice and to Mary Ann Evans Hospice in Nuneaton and North Warwickshire to fund their teams which provide specialist palliative care, enabling people to be at home.

Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry has been awarded £5,000 towards physiotherapy services for babies and children up to the age of five with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses.

Acorns Children’s Hospice will use its money to help support its nursing care for children in Coventry and Warwickshire with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses.

The Myton Hospices were awarded the money towards their home-based services for patients in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Chairman of the trust, Peter Handslip, said: “These are challenging times for charities everywhere with fundraising efforts put on hold at least for a large part of this year, if not longer.

“We are delighted to be able to award £5,000 to each of the hospices providing care in our area, to help alleviate some of the fundraising pressures and to help them continue in their vital work during the Covid19 pandemic and beyond.”