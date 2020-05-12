Chief Nurse pays tribute to nurses across the area

Today (Tuesday) is International Nurses Day, and staff at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust will be recognising and celebrating all the fantastic nurses working within Coventry and Warwickshire.

2020 is the Year of the Nurse and Midwife and it also marks the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession, and so it is an especially important time to mark the invaluable work of nurses.

This year, the public are asked to ‘shine a light’ at 8:30pm to mark the day and recognise the extraordinary work that nurses are doing in the fight against coronavirus.

Melanie Coombes, Chief Nurse at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: “During this global pandemic, our nurses in Coventry and Warwickshire are working on the frontline and doing an excellent job of caring for Covid-19 patients and communicating with worried families. We are so proud of their commitment and pay tribute to the nursing profession.”

Melanie added: “International Nurses Day is an opportunity to say a big thank you to all of our nurses in Coventry and Warwickshire. They have been working tirelessly through this pandemic while ensuring that patients receive the high-quality care they need. I also must reiterate the message that nurses, as frontline workers, must also ensure they look after their own wellbeing throughout these trying times. You are all amazing, thank you.”

Do you know a nurse that goes above and beyond? If so tell us about them by emailing news@stratford-herald.com