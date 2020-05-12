Some recycling centres to re-open on Monday

A number of household recycling centres are due to re-open for essential visits across Warwickshire next Monday (18th May), though users will need to pre-book an appointment online.

Stratford Recycling Centre is one of those scheduled to re-open, though the centres in Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will remain closed for now.

The online appointment booking service is scheduled to go live later this week and residents should search for Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook or follow @warksrecycles on Twitter for updates.

Social distancing measures to keep visitors and staff safe will mean that there will be significant changes to site layout and the reuse shops will not open. Slots are for essential visits only and those isolating at home should not visit.

In the meantime, households should make full use of their kerbside waste collection service, which your local council is making every effort to keep operational for your recycling, your green and food waste and your general waste.

Waste that cannot be accepted at kerbside, such as bulky items, rubble, soil, chemicals, oils, tyres and gas bottles, or any waste not ordinarily accepted in your wheeled bins, should be stored until a visit to the recycling centre can be made.