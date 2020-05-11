Hypnotherapist offers free sessions to NHS and care workers

AN award-winning hypnotherapist is offering free sessions to NHS and care workers to tackle mental health issues.

Daniel Browne, 35, a winner at the Pride of Stratford District Awards last year, pledged the weekly sessions to “do my bit”.

Daniel, who works with clients all over south Warwickshire, has also set up two Facebook groups – the Self-Care Club and Mentalk – to provide online support.

He said: “These are unprecedented times and I decided that I just have to do my bit to help others. That is why I’m offering a free hypnotherapy session each week to NHS staff and care workers. They are on the frontline, caring for vulnerable people, putting themselves at risk, and possibly dealing with some quite traumatic situations.”

The free sessions take place on Skype, Facetime or Zoom at a time to suit the individual. To find out more, email daniel@daniel-browne.co.uk. For the Facebook groups, visit www.facebook.com/danielbrownetherapy.