Police on patrol for dangerous drivers

MOTORISTS are seizing the opportunity offered by quieter streets to treat empty roads as racetracks or flout laws such as using a mobile phone while driving.

Warwickshire’s roads policing team warned it was continuing to patrol the county to keep an eye on drivers – and make sure vehicles were safe. This includes looking out for uninsured drivers and anyone speeding, using a mobile phone, drink-driving or not wearing a seatbelt.

Insp Jem Mountford said: “We’re pleased to find a significant decrease in traffic on Warwickshire’s roads, demonstrating that people are complying with the government’s directions.

“However, it has been disappointing to see the number of uninsured vehicles and drivers who believe the quieter roads are an excuse to drive too fast, putting themselves and others in danger.

“Officers are conducting patrols to identify these offences as we’re determined to make the roads of Warwickshire as safe as possible.”