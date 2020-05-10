Chrissie’s close shave helps Shakespeare Hospice with vital funds

SUPPORTERS of the Shakespeare Hospice have been creative in coming up with ideas to keep funds flowing in.

One came to fruition on Thursday, 30th April, when Hospice at Home nurse Chrissie MacDonald braved the shave to raise £1,250 – but her efforts have already hit more than £6,000.

Chrissie set her family the challenge of coming up with a fundraising idea. The winning idea was to shave her head, and dye it purple if she hit more than £1,000.

The hospice live-streamed the shave on Facebook as Chrissie’s husband Angus carrying out the crop.

On her Just Giving page, Chrissie said: “For the last six years I have been lucky enough to be working with an amazing, highly skilled multidisciplinary team at the Shakespeare Hospice. The Hospice at Home team are dedicated to providing palliative nursing care to patients with life-limiting illness, and to supporting their families, enabling them to be cared for at home at end of life.

“This is a job that can be emotionally challenging but it is a job that is rewarding and an absolute privilege to be able to do.

“With the challenges the hospice faces fundraising in these extraordinary times of lockdown, I asked my family to come up with ideas and this is it.”

The video is on the hospice’s Facebook page. Sponsor Chrissie at justgiving.com/fundraising/chrissie-macdonald.