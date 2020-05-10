Scarecrow Boris pops in for a pint

Boris Johnson joined David Beckham and the Cookie Monster on the streets around Quinton this week.

And no they weren’t breaking coronavirus rules, you see these colourful creatures were assembled from straw, cardboard and old clothes, as part of the area’s initiative to raise a smile during lockdown.

Dozens of scarecrows are on display on verges and in front gardens around Upper and Lower Quinton, and Meon Vale as part of Meon Hill Scarecrows 2020.

The idea was organised by Chloe Breen. Running from 1st May to 1st June, residents are encouraged to make a scarecrow along a ‘Life in Lockdown’ theme.

The results are very funny, and testament to the great community spirit being shown despite the testing times. You can see a fabulous gallery of the scarecrows via the group’s Facebook page by clicking here