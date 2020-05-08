VIDEO: Melissa in song for VE Day anniversary

AT a time when many events have been postponed or cancelled, the 75th anniversary of VE Day is an immovable moment in history. Although large public gatherings are ruled out, communities have come up with new approaches to mark the moment when the Second World War in Europe ended.

Many will observe a minute’s silence at 11am today, catch a Winston Churchill broadcast on the BBC at 3pm and tune in for a message from the Queen at 9pm. In Alcester vintage singer Melissa Hollick is packing up her troubles in an old kit bag as she performs in the town during the day. Melissa and her partner, musician Joe Sullivan, have written We Will Remember Them and recorded an accompanying video to mark the anniversary.

