How we’ll cope after lockdown

PLANS to kick-start Stratford’s economy when the coronavirus lockdown ends are under way amid warnings that the district may be one of the hardest hit in the UK.

The reopening of Stratford’s B&Q last week was one small step in the right direction and other businesses are considering how they can reopen safely and in line with government concerns about the risk of moving too fast and causing a second wave of infections.

But the need for united action to help the area bounce was highlighted in a report from think tank the Centre for Progressive Policy (CPP).

It predicts that Stratford district will see the fourth highest decline in GVA (gross value added) in the second economic quarter of the year of all local authority areas in the UK – a 46 per cent decline compared to the national average of 35 per cent.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of Stratford District Council agreed the district was going to be badly hit but emphasised that the authority would do everything it could to support local businesses to give them the best chance of recovering.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street also revealed last week that a recovery plan is to be drawn up for the region involving political and business leaders, following the CPP’s prediction that the wider West Midlands region could be hardest hit economically.

Commenting on the CPP report, Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am aware of the findings of this report. Given our position as a world class tourist destination, Stratford District is likely to be disproportionately impacted by the current global halt in travel. I discussed this in detail with the Stratford District Council Cabinet on Friday and will continue working with them in the weeks and months to come.

“I will also be bringing this to the urgent attention of the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in writing.”

And in a contribution to the Herald’s messages page last week he urged caution over easing lockdown restrictions in order to avoid a second virus peak, a scenario that would result in more deaths and another lockdown.

Cllr Pemberton said: “The report published by the CPP very much reflects our own thinking and the level of response our own analysis shows will be needed to start and maintain the recovery – we know we are going to be badly hit by a perfect storm.

“This stands to reason because many of our key businesses are in the tourism and hospitality sectors, which will be the last out of lockdown, while the automotive and manufacturing sectors will be deeply affected by the inevitable worldwide slowdown.

“We’ve already started doing the critical thinking, our future decisions will be crucial to supporting and enabling recovery and we are already shaping our economic plans by engaging with businesses, local authority partners and other key stakeholders.

“At the same time we are already lobbying our local MPs and central Government about the issues that we will face in the future. The Government has already put a number of measures in place to support businesses locally which we support and we will do all we can to provide the necessary support to give our businesses and residents the best chance of economic recovery.”

Urging cross-party co-operation to help restart Stratford’s economy, Cllr Susan Juned, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group said: “Our district relies heavily on tourism, the automotive industry and agriculture, which means that our local businesses are being particularly hard hit by the Coronavirus.

“Our councils are working hard to co-ordinate the various government support schemes but more will be needed, once we are able to leave the current lockdown.

“I would like to see a cross-party initiative to bring together all our councils and local businesses, to start to plan what else can be done locally to help re-start our economy once restrictions begin to be relaxed. These are difficult times but I’m sure that if we all work together we can make a real difference.”

Last week Stratford District Council announced it was working with central government to ensure Bed and Breakfasts in the town get the support they need.

Some of these businesses pay council tax rather than business rates and are therefore unable to claim small business grants to help them through the pandemic.

Mr Zahawi has raised the issue with Paul Scully MP, minister for small business, consumers and labour markets, who offered reassurance that the Government is continuing to look at where some businesses are potentially falling through the cracks.

Commenting on the CPP report Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID, said research suggests some areas of the UK are likely to suffer more than others depending on their economic makeup.

He added: “Some parts of Stratford’s economy will take longer to recover than others – in part, because we have such a large number of visitors and businesses geared to servicing those. Stratforward will continue lobbying for support for the area.”