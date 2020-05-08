Stratford Foodbank appoints new trustee

STRATFORD Foodbank has strengthened its trustee board as it tackles the pressure of the current situation and looks to the future.

Paul Spooner advises local and national bodies on affordable housing and development projects, and is a non-executive director of a Midlands housing association.

Since moving to the area he has been in the spotlight as the chair of the Fred Winter Centre in Guild Street, which is being created to tackle homelessness in Stratford.

The Foodbank will move into its own space in the building when it opens.

Paul said: “The Stratford Foodbank plays a vital role in helping local people in need with food for themselves and their families. I am very pleased to be invited to join the trustees at this critical time and to support the Foodbank in meeting the challenges that lie ahead.”

Chair of trustees Nick Barter said: “At this crucial time we are delighted to be able to add Paul, with his specific set of valuable skills, to our trustee board. We now have nine board members and having a strong board will be invaluable as we go through this complicated period and next year’s move into the Fred Winter Centre.”

The appointment comes as the Foodbank continues to operate out of Stratford Methodist Church, where it is now able to accept donations, in addition to its regular collection baskets at Tesco’s, Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s in Bridge Street and at Budgens at Bidford.

Donations of tinned and packet food (small sizes preferred, no fresh food please) can be taken directly to the church on Mondays from 2-4pm, Wednesdays 2-4pm and Saturdays, 9.30 -11.30am.