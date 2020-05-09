Don’t stop calling 999, ambulance chiefs warn

AMBULANCE bosses have urged people to keep calling them in times of medical need after a couple of distressing incidents.

In one case an elderly person fell and broke their hip but waited six days before calling an ambulance. In an even more tragic incident, a patient died after waiting too long with urgent coronavirus symptoms.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Herald people were too scared to call, adding: “People are concerned about Covid-19. They fear being taken to hospital and catching it or they don’t want to bother us, thinking we are too busy.”

The spokesperson said even though there was a 25 per cent increase in demand, the service was operating as normal.

Nathan Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director, said: “West Midlands Ambulance Service continues to be the highest performing trust in the country and exceeding all of our national standards.

“Unfortunately, some of our staff have contracted Covid-19. The trust moved quickly to test staff as soon as facilities became available to do so.

“Testing staff as quickly as possible is a vital part of our response to the coronavirus pandemic. Doing so means we are able to support them whatever the result.”